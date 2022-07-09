'Takkar mar du kya': Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma's hilarious chat caught in stump mic

Rishabh Pant asked Rohit Sharma 'takkar mar du kya' as David Willey came in his way

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is often known for his hilarious comments from behind the stump mics. Pant while donning the wicketkeeping gloves keeps the audience entertained and he did something similar on Saturday, during the second T20I between India and England at Edgbaston.

While Pant is very jolly in nature, his skipper Rohit Sharma also came up with a savage reply as their chat was caught in the stump mics.

The incident happened shortly after Rishabh Pant came out to open with Rohit after Ishan Kishan was dropped for the second T20I. In the first over itself, Pant got off the mark with a risky shot.

The 24-year-old nearly avoided getting run out, as he nudged the ball towards silly mid-off and ran to complete the single, but the bowled David Willey came in his way. Once the Indian youngster completed the run, he was heard telling his captain on the stump mics, "Saamne aa gaya tha, takkar maar du kya? (He came in the way, should I push him)"

After this, thanks Team India skipper Rohit came up with a savage response. He said, "Maar de aur kya (Yeah sure push him away)"

Check out their banter here:

Rishabh Pant asking " takkar mardu kya" pic.twitter.com/4I4bIEx0ZJ — time square (@time__square) July 9, 2022

More to follow..