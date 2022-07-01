'India's best Test batsman': Rishabh Pant's quickfire fifty vs England leaves netizens thrilled

Netizens thrilled with Rishabh Pant after his brisk fifty in IND vs ENG 5th Test

Rishabh Pant may be just 24 years old, but he has already captained India against South Africa, in the recently concluded T20I series. While he drew a lot of flak for his captaincy, Pant silenced his critics in style with a brisk fifty against England in the rescheduled 5th Test match at Edgbaston.

The wicket-keeper batsman came out to bat at number five when India were reduced to 71/4 after Virat Kohli departed for the dugout, having been dismissed by Matthew Potts.

James Anderson was breathing fire when Pant came out to bat, but in classic 'Pant style', the youngster from Delhi stepped out to score his first runs, even though it appeared as a risky choice. Having been bashed for his risky shots of late, Rishabh continued his recent good run of form in red-ball cricket by smacking a quickfire fifty in 51 balls.

Netizens meanwhile were extremely thrilled with the 'Rishabh Pant show' as he led the counterattack for India. Renowned cricket expert Harsha Bhogle even called Pant India's best Test match batsman.

Here are some of the best reactions:

On recent form, India's best test match batsman strokes his way to a very played 50. #RishabhPant — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant was the second leading run-scorer for India in Tests in 2021 and the leading run-scorer for India in Tests in 2022. pic.twitter.com/6PzkyxFtH9 July 1, 2022

India in trouble? Enter Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/CS6VgZk8ws — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 1, 2022

People quite literally haven’t understood the worth of Rishabh Pant. Whattay playaaa! #ENGvIND — Prajakta (@18prajakta) July 1, 2022

Watching Rishabh Pant play like this is a proper box-office stuff.



Whenever the team is in danger,this man has always delivered,specially in tests



The Name Is Rishabh Pant #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/Qe3WN6eTXz — Rohan Sharma (@IamRohanSharma4) July 1, 2022

Taklu bowlers when Rishabh Pant walks in pic.twitter.com/7GEoOC296X — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) July 1, 2022

