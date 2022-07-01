Search icon
'India's best Test batsman': Rishabh Pant's quickfire fifty vs England leaves netizens thrilled

Rishabh Pant proved to be the difference-maker once again versus England, at Edgbaston, continuing his recent good run of form in Test cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

Rishabh Pant may be just 24 years old, but he has already captained India against South Africa, in the recently concluded T20I series. While he drew a lot of flak for his captaincy, Pant silenced his critics in style with a brisk fifty against England in the rescheduled 5th Test match at Edgbaston. 

The wicket-keeper batsman came out to bat at number five when India were reduced to 71/4 after Virat Kohli departed for the dugout, having been dismissed by Matthew Potts. 

James Anderson was breathing fire when Pant came out to bat, but in classic 'Pant style', the youngster from Delhi stepped out to score his first runs, even though it appeared as a risky choice. Having been bashed for his risky shots of late, Rishabh continued his recent good run of form in red-ball cricket by smacking a quickfire fifty in 51 balls. 

Netizens meanwhile were extremely thrilled with the 'Rishabh Pant show' as he led the counterattack for India. Renowned cricket expert Harsha Bhogle even called Pant India's best Test match batsman. 

Here are some of the best reactions:

More to follow... 

