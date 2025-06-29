After suffering a defeat in the first Test despite achieving two centuries, Pant aims to contribute significantly and lead India to victory at Edgbaston.

India, led by Shubman Gill, is set to face England in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series. The historic Edgbaston in Birmingham will be the venue for this highly competitive match. Key players from both sides, such as Shubman Gill, Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, are striving for important milestones in this much-anticipated encounter.

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli (5) holds the record for the third most centuries against England in Test cricket. Notably, the explosive batsman Rishabh Pant has achieved five Test hundreds against England. He recently solidified his place among India's cricketing elite by scoring two consecutive centuries in the Leeds Test.

If Pant scores another century at Edgbaston, he will surpass Kohli and join Mohammad Azharuddin for the most centuries by an Indian in Test matches against England. However, the overall record is held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, each with 7 centuries.

Meanwhile, it's not only Pant who is nearing a significant milestone, but also skipper Shubman Gill, who is approaching a record held by Kohli.

If Gill scores another century, he will achieve the joint-most hundreds as an Indian captain on English soil, totaling two. Kohli and Azharuddin currently share the top spot, each having scored two centuries in England.

With a total of 2927 runs, the legendary England batsman Joe Root is the most prolific scorer in Test matches between India and England. He requires just 73 more runs to make history as the first player to reach 3000 Test runs in encounters between these two teams.

The Indian team faced defeat in the first Test against England and is now gearing up for the second Test as they look to equalize the series.

