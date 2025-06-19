CRICKET
Pant boasts an impressive record in England, having made his debut in 2018. As the team's second-most senior batter, his performance will be crucial for the visitors' hopes of winning a series on English soil for the first time since 2007.
India's five-match Test series against England, commencing on Thursday (June 20) at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, represents a significant milestone for Rishabh Pant. This tour marks his third visit to England in the longest format, and it will not only be his first assignment as the vice-captain of the team, following his appointment as Shubman Gill's deputy, but it will also see him pursuing MS Dhoni's world record.
After Jasprit Bumrah withdrew as captain due to workload management issues and Rohit Sharma retired, Gill and Pant were given the responsibility of heading India's red-ball cricket team.
Rishabh Pant eyes Dhoni's record
To date, Pant has played eight Test matches in England, accumulating 511 runs at an average of 34.06, including two centuries. At 27 years old, he ranks as the ninth-highest run-scorer among non-English wicket-keeper batters in the country, with his total being the highest among Indian wicket-keepers.
The record for the most runs in England by a non-English wicket-keeper is held by the legendary MS Dhoni. Pant is currently 267 runs short of Dhoni's total and 289 runs away from reaching 800 runs in the country, a milestone that would make him the first player to achieve this feat.
Highest wicket-keeper run-getters in England
MS Dhoni (India) - 778 runs
Rodney Marsh (Australia) - 773 runs
John Henry (South Africa) - 684 runs
Ian Healy (Australia) - 624 runs
Jeffrey Dujon (West Indies) - 604 runs
Farokh Engineer (India) - 563 runs
Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 521 runs
Brad Haddin (Australia) - 513 runs
Rishabh Pant (India) - 511 runs
With Pant set to bat at number five and India playing five Test matches in the series, the 27-year-old has a great chance to shatter the record and create a new benchmark for wicket-keeper batsmen. During the 2018 Oval Test and the 2022 Edgbaston Test, Pant became the only wicketkeeper from an away team to score multiple centuries in England. Only four players are higher on the chart than him, with Dhoni leading with eight, and he has also scored 50 or more four times in the nation.
