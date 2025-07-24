IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant creates history in Manchester, breaks Rohit Sharma's massive WTC record

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was forced to retire hurt with a fractured metatarsal on Day 1, achieved the milestone when he crossed the 40-run mark in his innings.

In a heroic deed that has already become legendary, Rishabh Pant did more than endure agonising pain on Thursday; he made history. Pant overtook Rohit Sharma as India's all-time top run scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC) history with his valiant innings on Day 2 of the fourth Test match against England.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was forced to retire hurt with a fractured metatarsal on Day 1, achieved the milestone when he crossed the 40-run mark in his innings. He walked to the crease needing 40 runs to overtake Sharma's tally of 2716 runs in the WTC. With a boundary clipped off his pads, Pant moved to 2717* runs, claiming a record that underscores his immense contribution to India's Test success in recent years.

The record-breaking moment was the culmination of a dramatic passage of play that began with Pant receiving a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd for simply walking out to bat. Batting with a runner and a visible limp, he threw caution to the wind, playing a blistering knock that defied his injury.

There were other records that fell. In addition to hitting his 89th six in Test cricket during his aggressive innings, Pant became the second-most prolific six-hitter for India in the history of the format, surpassing Rohit Sharma's 88 sixes. He now trails Virender Sehwag's all-time record of 90 by just one maximum.

Despite the fact that his injury will prevent him from playing in the final Test, Pant's heroic and historic innings gave the Indian team a huge psychological boost in a match that they had to win, solidifying his reputation as one of the country's greatest Test match winners.

