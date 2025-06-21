Pant achieved his century in his unique fashion, hitting a six off spinner Shoaib Bashir. This marked his third Test century in England. The wicketkeeper celebrated reaching the hundred with flair, executing a somersault on the field.

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant kicked off the five-match series against England with an impressive performance, scoring his seventh century in the longest format on Day 2 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. The left-handed batsman combined caution with aggression, successfully defending against the England bowling attack comprising Ben Stokes, Brydon Carsen, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, and Shoaib Bashir.

With this century, Rishabh Pant has now set the record for the most hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, surpassing MS Dhoni. Dhoni had six Test centuries, while Pant has achieved seven.

Pant is now tied with England's Matt Prior, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa's AB de Villiers, and New Zealand's BJ Watling in terms of the number of centuries scored as a Test wicketkeeper-batter.

Additionally, Rishabh Pant holds the record for the most centuries by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in England. He has three Test tons in the UK, while no other visiting wicketkeeper has more than one century.

The 27-year-old reached his century off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir, achieving the milestone in 146 balls. Pant celebrated his century with a one-handed six off Bashir's delivery.

WHAT A KNOCK, WHAT A CELEBRATION!



2018, 2021 & now 2025 - continues on the English soil!



7th Test century

4th vs ENG in Tests

3rd in ENG in Tests#ENGvIND 1st Test, Day 2 | Streaming LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/PLSZ49Mrj4… pic.twitter.com/MUySzy7Jr8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 21, 2025

After reaching this significant milestone, Pant took a moment to enjoy the applause from the Headingley crowd. Shortly after, he performed a somersault celebration, prompting an eruption of applause and cheers from the entire Leeds crowd.

When he came to bat in the third and final session on Day 1, Rishabh Pant made his intentions clear by dancing down the track against Ben Stokes and smashing a four down the ground.

However, after hitting his second ball for a four, the left-hander retreated into a defensive mode, showcasing a full blockathon.

Once Shubman Gill completed his century, Pant shifted gears and began to aggressively attack the England bowlers, even displaying no hesitation in playing an aerial shot in the last over of the day.

Also read| 'We know of a former batter...': Sanjay Manjrekar takes subtle dig at Virat Kohli on air during IND vs ENG 1st Test