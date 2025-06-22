Earlier, Pant established a new record in Indian Test cricket on Saurday, overtaking MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicketkeeper with the highest number of Test centuries, during the second day of the first Test match against England.

Rishabh Pant continued to excel with his remarkable glovework in the red-ball format, achieving a milestone of 150 catches in cricket’s longest format on Sunday. He etched his name into the elite group on day three of the first Test in the five-match series between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, on Sunday.

During the 52nd over of the match, Prasidh Krishna took the wicket of Ollie Pope, with the host's batter edging the ball to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who effortlessly secured the catch.

By reaching 150 catches as a wicket-keeper, Pant became the third Indian to do so, following Mahendra Singh Dhoni (256) and Syed Kirmani (160).

Earlier, Pant played a daring innings of 134 runs off just 178 balls, featuring 12 fours and six sixes, captivating the Headingley crowd with his unconventional batting style on Day 2. His 'falling paddle' shot and post-century somersault showcased both majesty and madness in his unforgettable performance.

On Saturday, Pant surpassed MS Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket, marking his seventh century on the second day of the series opener against England, earning accolades from legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

The wicketkeeper-batter hit a six off the first ball of the 100th over of India's first innings, clearing the boundary off Shoaib Bashir to reach this significant milestone. This was his first century since September 2024, when he scored 109 against Bangladesh.

