IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja throws open challenge to Joe Root on 99, dares him to complete run

In a viral video, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is seen tempting England all-rounder Joe Root, who is currently batting at 99 and was looking to take a run to complete his century.

On Day 1 of the Lord's Test, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen throwing an open challenge to England's all-rounder Joe Root, when the latter was batting at 99 and was looking for a run to complete his century. A video of the standoff was also shared by the official Instagram handle of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), wherein Jadeja is tempting Root for his 100 on 99 not out. Joe Root is still unbeaten at 99 after Day 1 Stumps.

Check out the viral clip:

About the incident

The incident is from the final over of Day 1 when Root was inching closer to his century and was looking to take a double on the fourth ball of Akash Deep's over. When the ball went to Jadeja, Ben Stokes sent back Root after a single run, leaving him on 99. Jadeja even dropped the ball and asked Root to complete the double.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test

England skipper won the Toss and decided to bat first at Lord's. The home side started well on Day 1, but the very first over by Nitish Kumar Reddy turned out to be a nightmare for England. He dismissed both the openers in a single over. However, Ollie Pope and Joe Root built a good partnership, bringing some stability to England's innings. After Day 1 Stumps, England posted 251/4 with Joe Root (99) and Ben Stokes (39) at the crease.