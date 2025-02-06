Ravindra Jadeja made history by taking three wickets in the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Ravindra Jadeja made history during the first ODI between India and England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. In ODIs between India and England, he surpassed James Anderson's record of 40 wickets in 31 games to become the top wicket-taker. In his 27th game, Jadeja reached this milestone.

Jadeja needed two wickets to surpass Anderson's record, and he got rid of Joe Root for 19 runs. He became the first player to reach 42 wickets in India-England ODIs after taking the wickets of Jacob Bethell and Adil Rashid.

Most wickets in IND vs ENG ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja 42

James Anderson - 40

Andrew Flintoff - 37

Harbhajan Singh - 36

Javagal Srinath, R Ashwin - 35

This remarkable performance highlighted Jadeja's talent and reinforced his status as one of India's top players. Despite questions about his place in the playing XI, especially with competition from Axar Patel, Jadeja proved his value. With India considering Varun Chakravarthy for the ICC Champions Trophy, Jadeja's recent performance has likely secured his position in the squad.

In the first ODI, India took a strong lead after England won the toss and opted to bat. Despite a solid start from Phil Salt and Ben Duckett, England experienced a major collapse and were bowled out for 248. Harshit Rana was a standout among the fast bowlers, taking three crucial wickets for India.

Before the match, India had to adjust their playing XI due to Virat Kohli's knee injury, which led to Yashasvi Jaiswal being included in the team.

