Taking to her Instagram handle, R Ashwin's wife Prithi shared an emotional post mentioning how she woke up with a 'mixed feeling' that her husband is not a part of the India squad in the ongoing 5-match Test series against England.

Team India is currently on an England tour for a 5-match Test series, starting June 20 with the Headingley Test in Leeds. This is the first time in many years that the Indian side entered the field without batting legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Considering the fact that Ashwin is not a part of the squad on the England tour, Ashwin's wife Prithi shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle, which left many cricket fans in awe. ''Test match day for India, and I woke up with many mixed feelings. Have to find a different way to love it and unlearn the only way I knew to,'' she wrote in a post on Instagram under the Stories section.

For the unversed, Ashwin took retirement while playing the 3rd Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in December 2024. Now, the young and new Team India is on a major tour with Shubman Gill leading the side.

India vs England, 1st Test Day 1

On the first day of the Headingley Test, Team India came out to bat first with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers. Both the batters gave a good start to the Indian innings, but Rahul returned back to the dressing room just ahead of Lunch. In the 2nd Session, Jaiswal completed his half-century and brought the Indian innings to a comfortable position along with skipper Shubman Gill, who is also close to his 50.

Meanwhile, Test debutant Sai Sudharsan failed to churn out the opportunity and was dismissed for a 4-ball duck. For England, Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes have taken one wicket each.