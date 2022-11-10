Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report for India vs England semi-final

Check out all the details related to India's upcoming semi-final game of the ICC T20 World Cup against England which will be played at Adelaide Oval.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 06:08 AM IST

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report for India vs England semi-final
India vs England

India will be locking horns with England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The Men in Blue would be oozing with confidence heading into this knockout fixture having topped Group 2 winning four of their five matches with eight points to their tally. Their only loss came against South Africa.

READ: Rape accused Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka choked victim, alleges Sydney police

The Indian team would be hoping that skipper Rohit Sharma comes out all guns blazing on the big occasion. Rohit has only managed a solitary half-century so far. At the same time, it also remains to be seen what decision will be made by the management regarding the team combination in the spin and wicketkeeping departments featuring Ravichandran Ashwin- Yuzvendra Chahal as well as Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant respectively.

Meanwhile, England are also a force to reckon with in this competition. While they were stunned by Ireland in Super 12, the Three Lions played an outstanding brand of cricket to register a hard-fought 20-run victory over New Zealand before defeating Sri Lanka by four wickets in their final game to seal a semis berth and end arch-rivals Australia’s title reign.

India vs England: Adelaide Oval Cricket Ground Weather Prediction

Weather.com's forecast says there is a 34% chance of precipitation in Adelaide, South Australia on Thursday. There will be 92% Humidity, with a wind speed of 8 km per hour. Adelaide will experience highs of 22 degree Celsius, and low of 13 degree Celsius.

How will the pitch behave during the India-England game?

Teams batting first have a 4-2 win-loss record in Adelaide in Super 12 with an average 1st innings total of 157, which is only ahead of Perth (125) and Hobart (117).

READ: ICC T20 World Cup: Chris Jordan set to replace injured Mark Wood in England's playing XI

Probable playing XI of both the teams.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Nothing matters when we are together': IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen shares new pictures with husband
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.