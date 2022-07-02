Search icon
Is Shaheen Afridi reason behind Virat Kohli wicket in 5th Test? Photo of Matthew Potts with Pakistan pacer goes viral

Soon after Virat Kohli's dismissal, a picture of Potts seen training with the Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi went viral on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

The wait for Virat Kohli's 71st century continues after the batter was dismissed by English pacer Matthew Potts in the 25th over in the first innings of the fifth Test at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday.

Kohli, who was batting on 11 in 19 balls and struck two boundaries was trying to leave the ball just outside off-stump, however, the ball skid on and hit Kohli's bat while he was in the middle of the leave and hit the middle of the off stump. 

Soon after the dismissal, a picture of Potts seen training with the Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi went viral on Twitter. The photo is from the time Potts represented Lahore Qalandars in the early stages of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. 

Potts overall has picked up 49 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 22 and also enjoyed red-ball success for Durham where he took 42 wickets in 18 first-class appearances. 

