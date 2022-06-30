'People see 100 as success, but we want match winning contributions': Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

As Team India is gearing up for the 5th and final clash against England, the side faced a blow after skipper Rohit Sharma tested Covid-19 positive. With no KL Rahul already to the side and now no definite answer if the captain will be part of the game, one thing that dangles in the minds of fans is former skipper Virat Kohli's form.

Since giving up his captaincy, the form of Kohli has seen a major dip. While there has been some glimpse of the batter getting batting in form, overall fans are still waiting for his 71st century.

Talking about the same, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid lauded the batting star and said that he inspires a lot of other players in the dressing room. He even said that he has never seen a person who is so dedicated and hard-working.

"I disagree with you when you said he is on the wrong side of his 30s. He’s the most hard-working guy I have come across. The way he played in the practice match he’s ticking all the right boxes," Dravid said on Kohli's current phase.

"I don’t think he needs motivation. You go through such phases and it’s not about focusing on those three figures. People see hundred as a success, but we want match-winning contributions from him. He inspires a lot of people in the dressing room," Dravid added.

Kohli will be seen in action against the English side in a rescheduled Test match starting on July 1 (Friday). Earlier, in the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, Kohli looked in good touch as he stroked an excellent fifty.