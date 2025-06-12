India will play against England in a five-match Test series starting on June 20, 2025. This series will also begin India's campaign for the World Test Championship 2027.

India embarks on a new journey with Shubman Gill as the captain and Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, initiating a fresh cycle of the World Test Championship with a promising and skilled team. India is seen as the unlikely favorite, as many of their players have yet to prove themselves in English conditions. However, if history is any indication, surprises are always possible. The 2020-21 tour of Australia demonstrated that a young and battered Indian team could achieve the unimaginable. This current squad, brimming with talent, has the potential to do the same.

Virat Kohli’s surprising retirement just a month prior to the series has created a significant gap, not only in India’s lineup but also in the overall excitement surrounding the series. England’s Ollie Pope acknowledged that Kohli’s absence is a major disadvantage, and his role is certainly irreplaceable. Nevertheless, he recognized the strength of India’s emerging talents. With both teams eager and the stakes high, this series could determine the future of Test cricket and perhaps finally end India’s long wait for a victory in England.

“It’s a young team, but these Indian players… they have got so much depth and talent. So they’ve got a lot of young guys coming through; a lot of good players. Shubman Gill, their new captain, is a fantastic player. They will miss the aura of Virat Kohli standing at slips and chirping away. But they have got some good talent, so they will feel confident. But our players are ready for it,” Pope said during an interaction with talkSPORT cricket.

“It’s a great time for us to play India. Last summer, we had the West Indies and Sri Lanka, but with India coming over, the level of quality that they will bring is a great way for us to focus on that and not look ahead. So yeah, for us, it’s the perfect time to play India, and then once the Ashes come around, it will be exciting,” Pope pointed out.

India has not secured a Test series victory in England since 2007, suffering defeats in 2011, 2014, and 2018, while the series in 2021-22 concluded in a draw.

