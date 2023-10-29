IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Will rain play spoilsport in Lucknow? Check India vs England latest weather forecast

In the highly anticipated 29th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India and England were set to clash on a thrilling October 29 evening at the iconic Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India had emerged as the dominant force in the tournament, maintaining an immaculate record with five consecutive wins. Their unstoppable march through the competition had established them as the team to beat. On the other hand, England, in stark contrast, had struggled immensely, losing four out of their five matches, teetering on the precipice of an early exit from the World Cup

For India, another victory in this clash would almost guarantee them a place in the semifinals, propelling them to a commanding 12 points in the group stage. Meanwhile, England faced a do-or-die situation, with their World Cup fate hanging in the balance. A loss in this encounter would spell an early exit for the English team, a fate they were keen to avoid at all costs.

Weather Forecast Details

When and where is the India vs England ODI World Cup match?

The India vs England ODI World Cup match is on Sunday, October 29 at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

What time is the India vs England ODI World Cup match?

The India vs England ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

What happens if India vs England is stopped by rain?

If the match gets abandoned due to rain, both India and England will get a point each.

Chances of rain interrupting India vs England?

The chances of rainfall at different hours throughout the day are as follows:

2 PM: 0%

3 PM: 0%

4 PM: 0%

5 PM: 0%

6 PM: 0%

7 PM: 0%

8 PM: 0%

9 PM: 0%

10 PM: 0%

Weather report for India vs England CWC 2023 match

There will be hazy sunshine in Lucknow on Sunday with the temperature touching 31° Celsius and then dropping to 22° Celsius in the evening.

Probabale playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj