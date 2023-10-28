Headlines

IND vs ENG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Check out all the details related to India vs England match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Lucknow.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

After suffering a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in a low-scoring match, England is now preparing for what could be their toughest challenge yet in the ICC ODI World Cup. The defending champions will face a formidable India in their upcoming match, which will take place at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on October 29.

England came into the tournament with high expectations as the defending champions, but they have failed to live up to their reputation. So far, they have only managed to win one match out of their five appearances, leaving them languishing at the bottom half of the points table with just two points. Prior to their loss against Sri Lanka, England suffered defeats at the hands of South Africa, Afghanistan, and New Zealand.

In contrast, India has been displaying their dominance on home soil. The hosts currently sit comfortably at the 2nd position of the table, having won all five of their matches. In their last encounter against New Zealand, the game proved to be a thrilling affair. After the Black Caps set a target of 274 runs, India's top order got off to a flying start.

However, the game took a turn when New Zealand quickly dismissed three of India's batsmen. It was then that Virat Kohli took charge and showcased his exceptional skills. With a match-winning knock of 95 runs and a crucial contribution from Ravindra Jadeja, India successfully chased down the target in 48 overs.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India vs England ODI World Cup match?

The India vs England ODI World Cup match is on Sunday, October 29 at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

What time is the India vs England ODI World Cup match?

The India vs England ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the India vs England ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The India vs England ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs England ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including India vs England, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is known for its favorable conditions for batters, providing them with an advantage. Nevertheless, it also presents an opportunity for spinners to showcase their skills, as the ball tends to come onto the bat at a slower pace.

During the initial six innings played at this venue in ODI-format matches, the average score recorded was 226. However, it is worth noting that the pitch at Ekana Stadium underwent a re-laying earlier this year, resulting in increased unpredictability and making it more challenging to anticipate the outcome.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, Lucknow is expected to experience hazy weather in the afternoon, ensuring that rain will not disrupt the India vs England match. The humidity is projected to be at a comfortable 30 percent, with no chance of precipitation. Additionally, the cloud cover will be minimal, at just 13 percent. As for the temperature, it will range between a pleasant 18 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Probabale playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

