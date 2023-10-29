IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: India's worries mount as Rohit Sharma likely to miss crucial clash against England

The Indian cricket team faces a significant setback as Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the crucial ODI World Cup match against England.

The Indian cricket team faces a significant setback ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 match against defending champions England in Lucknow on Sunday. Reports circulating in the media suggest that India's captain, Rohit Sharma, is likely to miss the match due to a wrist injury sustained during a training session. This news has cast doubt on Rohit's availability for the crucial game. Rohit Sharma, alongside Shubman Gill, has been instrumental in setting the tone at the top of the order and has played a pivotal role in India's success in the tournament.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, speculations arise regarding who will lead the team While it's yet to be confirmed, there are talks of the injured Hardik Pandya making a comeback. In all likelihood, KL Rahul would step in as the stand-in captain for the match in Lucknow.

Speaking in a pre-match conference, KI. Rahul, a right-handed batsman, acknowledged Hardik Pandya's significance in the side and expressed that his absence against England would be a notable void. Rahul also placed his confidence in Suryakumar Yadav to perform in ODIs until Hardik's return. Unfortunately, the all-rounder will also miss the match against England due to an ankle injury sustained during the game against Bangladesh in Pune, KL. Rahul stated, "Surya will probably get his chance, and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya until Hardik comes back"

When asked about the upcoming match against England, Rahul emphasized the need to focus on the present rather than England's recent results. He recognized England as the defending champions and a formidable team, vowing to approach the game with the intent to compete and secure victory.