IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England Match 29

IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 29, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs England.

India will face off against England in the 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

In their previous game against New Zealand, India won the toss and elected to bowl. New Zealand struggled at the start but managed to reach a total of 273 runs in 50 overs, thanks to the efforts of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Ravindra scored 75 runs off 87 deliveries, while Mitchell contributed an impressive 130 runs off 127 deliveries. India's Mohammed Shami stood out as the top bowler, taking five wickets for 54 runs in 10 overs. India successfully chased down the target of 274 runs in 48 overs, securing a four-wicket victory. Unfortunately, Virat Kohli fell just short of a century, dismissed after scoring 95 runs off 104 deliveries.

In their last game against Sri Lanka, England won the toss and chose to bat. However, they struggled against the Sri Lankan bowlers and could only manage to post a meager total of 156 runs before being bundled out in 33.2 overs. Ben Stokes was the only player to score more than 30 runs for the team. Sri Lanka had no difficulty in chasing down the target and secured a comfortable victory in just 25.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Match Details

India vs England, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 29

Date and Time: October 29, 2:00 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Keepers: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler

Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (C), Liam Livinsgtone

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG, My Dream11 prediction

KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Liam Livingstone, Mark Wood, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

READ| ODI World Cup 2023: How can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals?