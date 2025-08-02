IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval

Twitter
Defying expectations, Deep not only weathered the initial barrage but also executed a series of well-timed shots, achieving his first Test half-century.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

The fifth and final Test match between India and England at The Oval continues to provide captivating cricket, with Day 3 showcasing a pivotal partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep, which has greatly bolstered India's standing. Resuming their second innings at 75 for 2, India increased their lead over England, surpassing the 100-run threshold due to some determined and aggressive batting.

The focus during the opening session of Day 3 was firmly on Akash Deep, who was brought in as a nightwatchman on Day 2. Defying expectations, Deep not only weathered the initial barrage but also executed a series of well-timed shots, achieving his first Test half-century. His resilient innings is particularly noteworthy as he became the first Indian nightwatchman to score over 50 at The Oval against England since Amit Mishra's remarkable 84 in 2011. Deep's surprising performance has allowed regular batsman Shubman Gill to stay in the pavilion, ready for later in the innings.

Joining Deep was opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who maintained his fluent form from Day 2, having already reached his fifty. The pair established a crucial partnership, frustrating the English bowlers who labored under clear skies, a refreshing change after the rain delays on the first two days. However, England's fielding remained a concern, with at least one dropped catch on Day 3 granting Akash Deep a second chance.

The day's intrigue was heightened by the surprising appearance of India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, at the Kennington Oval. His presence in the stands follows his unexpected retirement from Test cricket in May 2025. Although he has stepped back from the longest format, his attendance at this pivotal series-deciding Test highlights his steadfast support for the team, conveying a strong message of solidarity to the young Indian players.

At the same time, tensions from Day 2 continued to escalate. The intense confrontation between umpire Kumar Dharmasena and KL Rahul, which originated from a verbal altercation between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root, remains a significant topic of discussion. Dharmasena's stern request for Rahul to engage in a post-match conversation suggests that the incident will likely be examined by the match referee, which could result in disciplinary measures.

