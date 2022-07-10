Search icon
IND vs ENG: Netizens blame Virat Kohli again after Deepak Hooda excluded from 3rd T20I

Netizens were furious that Deepak Hooda was given a chance on Sunday despite Rohit Sharma making 4 changes to his playing XI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Deepak Hooda has been in stunning form in recent games, however, he wasn't chosen for the second and third T20I vs England. Hooda scored a stunning century against Ireland in the second T20I and followed it up with another impressive outing vs England in the first T20I. 

Despite this, once the senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and others were back from the second T20I onwards, Hooda was benched. Fans meanwhile were furious with Kohli after he could score just 1 run on Saturday, and despite skipper Rohit Sharma making 4 changes to his side, there was no place for Hooda. 

Netizens meanwhile blamed Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as they wanted Hooda to be played ahead of the aforementioned duo. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted: 

