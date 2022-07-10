IND vs ENG: Netizens blame Virat Kohli again after Deepak Hooda excluded from 3rd T20I

Deepak Hooda misses out in third T20I, fans blame Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

Deepak Hooda has been in stunning form in recent games, however, he wasn't chosen for the second and third T20I vs England. Hooda scored a stunning century against Ireland in the second T20I and followed it up with another impressive outing vs England in the first T20I.

Despite this, once the senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and others were back from the second T20I onwards, Hooda was benched. Fans meanwhile were furious with Kohli after he could score just 1 run on Saturday, and despite skipper Rohit Sharma making 4 changes to his side, there was no place for Hooda.

Netizens meanwhile blamed Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as they wanted Hooda to be played ahead of the aforementioned duo.

READ| IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: MS Dhoni in attendance for India vs England match, see pic

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Why is Shreyas Iyer playing ahead of Deepak Hooda? July 10, 2022

Waah @BCCI deepak hooda ko mat khilana bsdk. Keep playing highly overrated and overtly underperforming kohli — .. (@CokeGeek) July 10, 2022

@HoodaOnFire should be in the playing XI, this is injustice for him.@BCCI #IndiaVsEnglandT20 — Mango Man (@1991Rock1991) July 10, 2022

Believe Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer had been scoring so much runs over Hooda and Ishan Kishan that we as cricket fans haven't seen. Virat Kooda over Deepak Hooda. Well deserved#ENGvsIND #INDvsENG #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #T20Cricket — Vishvendra (@AbsoluteVish) July 10, 2022

In form deepak hooda being benched by kolhi and iyer in a dead rubber game #ENGvsIND July 10, 2022

More to follow....