India suffered defeat in the opening Test on Tuesday in Leeds as the home team successfully pursued a challenging target of 371 runs on the last day, thanks to an outstanding 149 runs scored by opener Ben Duckett.

Former English spinner, Monty Panesar, believes that star spinner Kuldeep Yadav should be included in India's XI for their second Test against England in the ongoing five-match series. He pointed out the relatively spin-friendly conditions at Edgbaston as a reason for Kuldeep's inclusion, particularly following India's five-wicket defeat at Headingley.

Citing Kuldeep's performance in IPL 2025 for Delhi Capitals, where he took 15 wickets in 13 innings with an impressive economy rate of just 7.07, Panesar highlighted the unorthodox spinner's capability to challenge batters, even when the pitch offers limited assistance for spin.

"At Edgbaston, India could probably play (Ravindra) Jadeja and could actually go for the X-factor spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. We know that the Edgbaston wicket does turn a little bit. So, you have that bit of an X-factor, which I think would be a better option. There's something about him. He doesn't need turning tracks. This IPL showed that even without exaggerated turn, he can bowl tough lines that make life difficult for batters," stated Panesar, as quoted by The Hindu.

The ex-English spinner believed that Kuldeep could take the place of either Shardul Thakur or Ravindra Jadeja in the playing eleven, as he is slower in the air compared to the experienced Jadeja and possesses the X-factor that allows him to excel on pitches with favorable conditions.

"If Shardul Thakur is only going to bowl six to eight overs and not give you 15 overs in the day, there's no point in playing him. I think they need to play Kuldeep because he has more of an X factor. There's something about him. Jadeja bowls too quickly. So I think, yeah, they need to bring in Kuldeep Yadav instead of Jadeja. He becomes the main attacking option," he added.

Nevertheless, Panesar swiftly dismissed the idea that India would truly opt to field just one spinner in their squad. He believed they could move forward by substituting Kuldeep with Shardul.

"I just think India won't go with that because India likes a defensive spinner. And they can then use Kuldeep because Kuldeep can't defend. He only attacks. So, if he goes the distance, then they're in deep trouble. So, I think they will probably play two spinners. Jadeja can then be the defensive guy. And then Kuldeep will be the attacking guy," he concluded.

