IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj pulls off one-handed blinder to dismiss Josh Tongue, Ravindra Jadeja's reaction goes viral

In a moment of breathtaking athleticism that could well be the turning point of the 2nd Test, Mohammed Siraj pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short midwicket to dismiss England's Josh Tongue, off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. This blinder, executed in the crucial fourth innings, has further tightened India's grip on the match, bringing them tantalizingly close to a series-levelling victory.

With England battling valiantly to survive the final day, Josh Tongue attempted to heave a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja through the on-side. However, Siraj, stationed at short midwicket, anticipated the shot perfectly. Diving full stretch to his right, the fast bowler snatched the ball out of the air with remarkable agility, completing a spectacular one-handed catch that left spectators and commentators alike in awe.

The dismissal, which saw Tongue depart for a painstaking 2 runs off 29 balls, marked Jadeja's first wicket of the innings and a testament to the collective fielding effort of the Indian side. While Siraj had already been instrumental in the first innings with a six-wicket haul, this sensational catch in the death throes of the match highlighted his all-round commitment and athleticism.

The wicket of Tongue has significantly dented England's fading hopes, leaving them with limited resources to thwart India's relentless pursuit of the remaining wickets. As the match progresses into its final stages, Siraj's extraordinary effort will undoubtedly be replayed countless times, a defining moment that could swing the momentum decisively in India's favour and pave the way for a memorable win.

