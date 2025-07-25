IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj loses cool, engages in war of words with Ben Duckett; video goes viral

Duckett showcased impressive batting skills on Thursday, opening the innings alongside Zak Crawley and contributing to a partnership of 166 runs for the first wicket.

Mohammed Siraj bowled 10 overs for India on Thursday (July 24), conceding 58 runs without taking a wicket. Siraj, who is currently India’s top wicket-taker in the 2025 edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, lost his temper at England opener Ben Duckett during the third session of the second day’s play at Old Trafford in Manchester, resulting in a verbal altercation between the two.

A clip showing Siraj expressing his frustration while gesturing at Duckett was shared by Star Sports on X, quickly going viral across the internet.

Duckett showcased impressive batting skills on Thursday, opening the innings alongside Zak Crawley and contributing to a partnership of 166 runs for the first wicket. Having scored 149 runs for England in the fourth innings of the Leeds Test last month, Duckett faced 100 balls on Thursday, hitting 13 fours and accumulating 94 runs for England. Unfortunately, he narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century.

On the first ball of the 39th over bowled by Anshul Kamboj, Duckett edged the ball, leading to a catch by Dhruv Jurel. This marked Kamboj’s first wicket in Test cricket. He becomes the fourth fast bowler from Haryana to achieve this milestone for India, following in the footsteps of Kapil Dev, Yograj Singh, and Chetan Sharma.

Kamboj, who has taken 79 wickets in 24 first-class matches, was added to India’s squad on Monday (July 21) after Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh were ruled out of the fourth Test due to injuries.

In the first innings of the ongoing red-ball match at Old Trafford, India batted for 119.1 overs, scoring a total of 358 runs. Sai Sudharsan contributed 61 runs from 151 balls as a No. 3 batter, while Yashasvi Jaiswal added 58 runs from 107 balls. Rishabh Pant, despite suffering a foot injury on Day 1, returned to bat and scored 54 runs from 75 balls.

For England, captain Ben Stokes claimed five wickets for 72 runs in 24 overs, while Jofra Archer took three Indian wickets for 73 runs in 26.1 overs.

