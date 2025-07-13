IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj gives fiery send-off to Ben Duckett after Zak Crawley saga, video goes viral

The animated celebration was a clear indication that the Indian camp was still simmering from the previous evening's theatrics, which saw Zak Crawley repeatedly pulling away from his stance and calling for a physio in the dying minutes of Day 3.

The Lord's Test has once again ignited with fiery emotions, as India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj delivered a scathing send-off to England opener Ben Duckett on Day 4, a moment that quickly went viral and underscored the escalating tensions between the two sides.

The incident occurred early in England's second innings after Siraj dismissed Duckett for 12. Having been at the heart of the "time-wasting" saga involving Zak Crawley and Indian captain Shubman Gill on Day 3, Siraj came out with palpable aggression. When Duckett miscued a pull shot straight to Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on, Siraj charged towards the departing batsman, letting out a primal scream directly in his face and appearing to make shoulder contact as Duckett walked past.

The animated celebration was a clear indication that the Indian camp was still simmering from the previous evening's theatrics, which saw Zak Crawley repeatedly pulling away from his stance and calling for a physio in the dying minutes of Day 3, effectively preventing India from bowling a full final over. Shubman Gill had been visibly incensed, engaging in a heated verbal exchange with Crawley, captured by stump mics, leading to an on-air apology from broadcasters.

The passionate response, which found expression in the rejection of Duckett by Siraj when the latter had departed, was generally explained away as a sudden outburst of personal ill feeling. This on-the-field altercation, generated intense discussion among viewers and media analysts on sharing the spirit of cricket. Although the umpires intervened instantly, the damage had already been done.

While some lauded Siraj's passion and the intensity he brought to the contest, others criticized his behaviour, with calls for potential ICC action. The outcome remains unknown, but the episode is certainly the next act of a drama that has already been tense and extremely nerve-wracking Test match at the Home of Cricket. The early dismissal of Siraj and subsequent removal of Ollie Pope helped India to dominate the proceedings on Day 4 and turn the game into an interesting second-innings slugfest.

