IND vs ENG: Meet last Indian batter to score a Test century in Manchester; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Gautam Gambhir

The runners-up of the World Test Championship on two occasions have not secured a Test series victory in England since 2007. Furthermore, their performance at Old Trafford is not promising. India has yet to win a single Test match in Manchester.

As India's cricket team prepares for 4th India vs England Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester, a surprising fact has come up. It goes against what people think about Indian batting stars today. Many would think of Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni. But neither of them was the last Indian to score a century at this famous English field. That honor belongs to Sachin Tendulkar, a legend from years ago.

A Young Player's Great Start

Back in 1990, a young Sachin Tendulkar, just 17, made history. He got his first Test century at Old Trafford. He showed skill beyond his age, facing a tough English bowling team. Tendulkar scored 119 runs without being out in the fourth innings. This helped India draw the match. His play, full of grit and style, was not only his first international hundred. It also saved his team from trouble, making a lasting impression on fans everywhere.

Manchester's Long Century Wait

Since Tendulkar's amazing play over 30 years ago, no Indian batter has scored a century in a Test match at Old Trafford. This is surprising because there have been many tours and great batters who have played there. Even stars like Virat Kohli, playing a Test at Old Trafford in 2014, could not do much, scoring 0 and 7. MS Dhoni played well for 71 runs in the same Test. But he also did not reach a century.

The Mystery of Old Trafford for Indian Batters

India's record at Old Trafford has been hard. The team has not won a Test match there in nine tries since their first match in 1936. This lack of success, with no Indian century for so long, shows how hard it is for batters at Old Trafford.

As the current Indian team tries to win in Manchester, this long wait for a century will be on their minds. Everyone will watch to see if the Indian batters can end this nearly 35-year wait. They will try to join Sachin Tendulkar on the list of Indian centurions at Old Trafford. He is the only one on that list.

