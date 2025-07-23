IND vs ENG: Massive setback for India as Rishabh Pant stretchered off after nasty foot injury in 4th Test

This latest setback comes after Pant also sustained a finger injury in the previous Test. His departure means Ravindra Jadeja is now out in the middle for India.

A worrying sight unfolded at Old Trafford today as Rishabh Pant was forced to leave the field in severe pain, transported off in a medical cart after sustaining a brutal blow to his right foot. The incident occurred during the 68th over of India's first innings when Pant, attempting an audacious reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, was hit flush on the boot.

Umpires immediately called for drinks as Pant received urgent medical attention. Onlookers noted significant swelling and even some blood on his foot, with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter visibly struggling to stand. Despite a big appeal for LBW by England and a subsequent review (which confirmed an under-edge, saving him on that count), the immediate concern shifted to Pant's well-being.

Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle... pic.twitter.com/vJlu5CABQ8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

The injury appears severe, with Pant reportedly unable to put weight on his foot. The physio assisted him off the field initially, but due to the extent of his distress, a small ambulance was brought out to take him away. He was seen "writhing in agony" as the vehicle departed the ground.

This latest setback comes after Pant also sustained a finger injury in the previous Test. His departure means Ravindra Jadeja is now out in the middle for India. The severity of Pant's foot injury and his immediate return to the series remain uncertain, casting a shadow over India's crucial fourth Test.

