IND vs ENG: Major setback for India as Rishabh Pant forced off field at Lord's Test, Dhruv Jurel takes gloves

India faced a major setback on the first afternoon of the third Test against England at Lord's on Thursday when vice-captain Rishabh Pant had to leave the field due to injury midway through the second session, creating tension within the Indian camp. Substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel stepped in for him.

The incident took place during the 34th over of England's first innings when a fuller delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, directed down the leg side to Ollie Pope, hit Pant on the fingertips of his left hand. The wicketkeeper had dived fully to his left in an effort to catch the ball but was left in evident discomfort.

This was the second instance in the innings where a delivery from Bumrah had caused Pant distress — the first occurred on the last ball of the 26th over, when Pope let a length delivery pass that nipped in and narrowly missed the off stump. Pant required medical assistance at that moment, but the impact in the 34th over left him in clear agony.

Gripping his hand and jumping in pain, Pant received prompt attention from the physio, who applied spray and then heavily taped his fingers. A visibly anxious Gautam Gambhir observed the situation from the dressing room before engaging in a serious conversation with the support staff.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel dashed down the corridor at Lord's and appeared on the sidelines, signaling to captain Shubman Gill and the others to see if he should prepare to take over.

Despite his pain, Pant initially declined to be substituted and resumed his wicketkeeping duties, visibly grimacing as he put the gloves back on. However, just three deliveries later, Jurel was seen preparing with the gloves, and Pant ultimately walked off at the end of the over.

The Indian star sat in the dugout for a brief moment before heading to the Indian dressing room, where Gambhir, who was seated on the Lord's balcony, immediately left his seat to check on him. This scene raised concerns among commentators, who speculated about the severity of the injury.

