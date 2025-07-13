IND vs ENG: KL Rahul turns his back as Ben Stokes goes down in pain, Dhruv Jurel follows, but Ravindra Jadeja...

India vs England 3rd Test: England's captain, Ben Stokes, was struck by a delivery from Siraj in a sensitive area, causing him to immediately collapse in discomfort.

The Lord's Test between England and India is proving to be a captivating contest, with both teams having a genuine opportunity to secure a victory and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. During the morning session on Day 4, four England wickets fell, with Mohammed Siraj emerging as the primary disruptor. Siraj maintained the pressure throughout the second session as well. England's captain, Ben Stokes, was struck by a delivery from Siraj in a sensitive area, causing him to immediately collapse in discomfort.

This incident occurred on the last ball of the 29th over. Siraj delivered the ball from a length, and it did not bounce as high as Stokes anticipated, resulting in a direct hit to the box. The ball came in at pace while staying low.

Stokes fell to the ground in pain right away. However, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel walked past him without stopping. Only Ravindra Jadeja approached the batter to check on his condition.

You might think this is quite typical. But let's recall the Headingley Test, the series opener, where Rahul was injured after being struck in the box by a delivery from Stokes.

When Stokes' delivery hit Rahul, the England captain did not bother to check on him and even directed some words towards the Indian opener.

After losing four wickets in the first session of Day 4, Stokes and Joe Root dug in to frustrate the Indian bowlers and keep the visitors at bay. In the morning session, England lost the wickets of Ben Duckett (12), Ollie Pope (4), Zak Crawley (22), and Harry Brook (23).

Siraj was the standout bowler for India, dismissing Duckett and Pope. Meanwhile, Crawley was sent back by Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Akash Deep bowled Brook after the England batter attempted a sweep shot.

