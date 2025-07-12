IND vs ENG: KL Rahul scripts history at Lord's, achieves massive feat no other Indian opener has ever managed

During the Third Test against England, Rahul smashed a brilliant century. This innings didn't just boost India; it also wrote him into Indian cricket history at the Home of Cricket.

India's seasoned opener KL Rahul, has etched his name into the illustrious record books at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, achieving a massive and unprecedented feat that no other Indian opener has managed in the long history of Test cricket. On Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against England, Rahul crafted a magnificent century, a knock that not only anchored India's innings but also secured a unique place in Indian cricketing lore at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Rahul's incredible century, his second Test century at Lord's, was a major turning point in his career. Rahul now stands alone among Indian openers with this noteworthy accomplishment, despite the fact that the ground is regarded as the world's greatest test for batsmen and that many Indian legends have played there. Indian batting titans like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and even modern-day mainstays like Virat Kohli don't have the record of opening with two Test hundreds at Lord's.

This historic accomplishment highlights Rahul's extraordinary ability to thrive on the biggest stages and in challenging overseas conditions. He demonstrated remarkable resilience when batting in trying circumstances and forged significant partnerships, most notably a 141-run partnership with Rishabh Pant. He showed throughout his innings that he could blend disciplined defense with beautiful stroke play.

The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated. Rahul's accomplishment of two as an opener while facing the new ball in English conditions at Lord's, where hundreds are valued, speaks volumes about his style, temperament, and growing maturity as a Test cricket player. His performance has been lauded by both fans and commentators, highlighting the importance of his contribution to India's efforts in this crucial Test match. This record confirms KL Rahul's status as one of India's most successful Test batsmen of the modern era, with the "Home of Cricket" becoming his joyful hunting ground.a

