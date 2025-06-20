The eagerly awaited five-match Test series between England and India has officially commenced at the renowned Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Shubman Gill will captain a youthful Indian team, as key players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit have stepped away from Test cricket.

B Sai Sudharsan received his first cap while Karun Nair made a return to the team after an eight-year absence, as England's captain Ben Stokes chose to field in the first Test against India at Headingley on Friday. This Test marks Shubman Gill’s debut since being appointed as Rohit Sharma’s successor as Test captain, and it is also the first match following the retirement announcements of Rohit and Virat Kohli from the five-day format last month.

Sai Sudharsan was presented with his maiden Test cap by Cheteshwar Pujara before the toss, which was a fitting moment since the Tamil Nadu batter will be taking on a role that Pujara himself has played, while Pujara is currently engaged in commentary for BBC’s Test Match Special.

On the other hand, Nair's return to the Indian team comes after eight years, driven by his remarkable performances in domestic cricket and a notable stint in the Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals.

Furthermore, Shardul Thakur was added to the squad as an all-rounder, alongside left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, having made a compelling case for his selection with an unbeaten 122 runs in a recent intra-squad match in Beckenham.

IND vs ENG Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

