England won the toss and elected to have India bat first as the titans of Test cricket commenced their five-match series at Headingley on Thursday. The two teams find themselves at markedly different stages in their respective journeys. The atmosphere in Leeds was electric ahead of the series opener, with enthusiastic Indian supporters eager to see how their team performs in the absence of three recently retired stalwarts: Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

This match marks a significant moment for India, as it is the first Test on English soil without former captain Kohli at the helm since 2011. Shubman Gill, at just 25 years old, has stepped into the role, becoming the fifth-youngest captain in Indian cricket history.

In a noteworthy personal milestone, Karun Nair made his return to the Test side after a lengthy absence of eight years. His last appearance was against Australia in 2017, and he has now been inducted into the playing XI after missing 77 matches. This places him among the players with the most Tests missed between two appearances for India, a list led by Jaydev Unadkat with 118 matches. Here are the details:

- 118: Jaydev Unadkat (2010-2022)

- 87: Dinesh Karthik (2010-2018)

- 83: Parthiv Patel (2008-2016)

- 77: Karun Nair (2017-2025)*

- 56: Abhinav Mukund (2011-2017)

As the match progresses, India currently stands at 172 for 2 after 41 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill leading the charge. Meanwhile, England's bowlers are still in search of a breakthrough, despite the conditions being favorable for bowling.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be presented in every upcoming test series between the two teams, taking the place of the Pataudi Trophy in England and the Anthony De Mello Trophy in India.

