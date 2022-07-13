IND vs ENG: Jos Buttler fumes on repeated questions about Jasprit Bumrah, watch his reply

Jos Buttler irked after being repeatedly questioned about Jasprit Bumrah

Known for his patience and calm demeanour on the field, England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler appeared frustrated after a reporter kept questioning him whether Jasprit Bumrah was the best he'd faced.

Rarely do we see Buttler losing his calm on the field, however, during the post-match presentation after India's 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI, Buttler got irked when he was questioned to call Bumrah the 'best' in the world.

The 28-year-old played a huge role in India's win on Tuesday as they bowled out England for a paltry 110 runs, thanks to Bumrah's career-best ODI figures of 9/16. Not only did he register the best bowling figures by an Indian pacer in England, but he also scooped the Player of the Match award.

READ| IND vs ENG: Sanjana Ganesan brutally trolls English batters after Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19 haul

During the post-match press conference, however, Buttler was asked by a journalist about his thoughts on England great Nasser Hussain's claim as he asked on-air whether there are any bowlers better than Jasprit Bumrah across formats.

Then the English opener responded by saying that he's one of the 'best' bowlers in the world.

"There’s no doubt that he's a fantastic bowler. He's been one of the leading bowlers in the world for a number of years now. And it looks like he's going from strength to strength. That's the great challenge of playing against India, you get to face these fantastic bowlers and batsmen," said Buttler.

He added, "That's why you want to play international cricket to challenge yourself against the best. No doubt he’s one of the best and we look forward to the challenge again on Thursday to try and get the better of him."

READ| MS Dhoni spends quality time with Parthiv Patel, Rishabh Pant on London streets, see pic

However, the journalist again asked whether Bumrah was the 'best' or one of the 'best' to which an irritated Buttler replied "You decide!"

While it's still early days under Buttler's captaincy so far, England have only won one of the four games that they've played and the pressure could be on the opener to deliver, both, with the bat, and as a captain too!