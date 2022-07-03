IND vs ENG: Jonny Bairstow's century in vain as England fold for 284, trail India by 132 runs

India take a 132-run lead over England after Three Lions fold for 284 in first innings

India bowled out England for 284 in their first innings on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah's Team India have an upper hand over England in the 5th Test between the two sides as the visitors hold a 132-run lead after they bowled out the hosts for 284 runs. Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets, while the captain Bumrah chipped in with three scalps to help restrict the English batsmen.

Only Jonny Bairstow troubled the Indian bowlers and how, as he scored his fifth Test century in 2022, to become the batsman with the most runs in red-ball cricket in the calendar year 2022.

However, shortly after his ton, Mohammed Shami got rid of Bairstow and from then on, the rest of the English tailenders provided little resistance against India's bowlers.

That's the end of England's first innings as they are bowled out for 284 runs.



Four wickets for Mohammed Siraj, three for Jasprit Bumrah, two for Mohammed Shami and a wicket for Shardul Thakur.



Scorecard - #ENGvIND

Jonny Bairstow was the most successful batter for England as he smashed 106 off 140 balls. He added 66 with skipper Ben Stokes (25) before forging a 92-run partnership with Sam Billings (36).

The hosts trailed the Indians' first innings total of 416 all out by 132 runs. Earlier, England were 200 for six when rain had forced an early lunch.

England resumed the day at 84 for five, with Bairstow (12) and Stokes, who was yet to open his account, at the crease. The pair rebuilt England's innings as they got the Three Lions closer to India's total before Indian skipper Bumrah played a hand in the dismissal of England captain Stokes.

Later, Virat Kohli, who had his own mini-battle going on with Jonny Bairstow completed the latter's catch, after which the Indian bowlers cleaned up the rest of the batsmen with ease.

With inputs from PTI