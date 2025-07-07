IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer likely to replace THIS bowler in England's Playing XI at Lord's

England's star pacer Jofra Archer is set to make a comeback in the Playing XI in the upcoming Test match against India at Lord's. So, who will he be replacing in the squad? Let's find out.

England lost to India at Edgbaston by 336 runs, marking the first win at the venue for the touring nation in history. The next game in the 5-match Test series will be played at Lord's in London, and England's star pacer Jofra Archer is expected to make a comeback in the Playing XI. So, who will be replaced with Jofra in the squad? The upcoming match will also mark Jofra's return after 4 years in Test cricket.

Who will Jofra Archer replace in Playing XI at Lord's?

n the England Playing XI, the pressure is on both the batting and bowling departments. In batting, the top-order batter Zak Crawley has been struggling with the bat and managed to score just 88 runs in two matches. However, Crawley has a good score at Lord's, due to which skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum might consider him for the upcoming game.

Ben Stokes himself failed to perform big in the first two games. At Edgbaston, he scored 0 and 33 in the first and second innings, respectively.

On the bowling front, Josh Tongue failed to outshine in both the first two Test matches. The only one who might be considered for replacement is Shoaib Bashir. Joe Root has been more than a good part-time spinner for England in both the games.