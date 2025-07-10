IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts Test history against India at Lord's, becomes first batter to achieve THIS huge feat

India vs England 3rd Test: The former England captain crossed the milestone in his 60th innings against the side. He also struck his 13th half-century during the innings.

On the first day of the third Test match between England and India, an incredible event took place at Lord's in London, the renowned Home of Cricket. Joe Root, England's ace batsman, was so good during the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy series that he became the first batter to score 3000 runs against India in Test matches.

This shows just how steady and long-lasting Root has been when playing against one of Test cricket's toughest teams. Getting to 3000 runs against one country proves he's a top player. It is not just about the number of runs, but also the toughness, skill, and smart thinking it takes to keep doing great over many tough games. Root hit this mark in his 33rd Test match and 60th innings against India, which proves he has been a big deal for a long time.

Root's path to this record has been all about how well he adjusts and how smart he is at cricket. He has always figured out how to handle India's different bowlers, whether it's fast and swing bowling in England or spin bowling on Indian fields. He is good at building up his innings when things get tough, often holding the English batting together. This has caused India problems again and again, making him a pain for them.

By beating the old record, which was held by Australian legend Ricky Ponting (2555 runs against India), Root has cemented his place as a legend. This achievement isn't just about the stats. It shows years of hard work, focus, and understanding of what it takes to be a great Test match batter. It proves he has a huge hunger for runs and that he's one of the best batters of our time.

The crowd at Lord's, who really know their cricket, stood up to celebrate Root's historic moment. As the series goes on, everyone will be watching to see how Root keeps scoring against India. It's all about his lasting skill and how special he is in Test cricket history. His record is an example of great batting, setting a high standard for others when playing against one of the game's toughest opponents.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Major setback for India as Rishabh Pant forced off field at Lord's Test, Dhruv Jurel takes gloves