IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts history, England star breaks Rahul Dravid's all-time Test catch record

England's cricketing maestro, Joe Root, has etched his name deeper into the annals of Test cricket history, surpassing Indian legend Rahul Dravid to become the fielder with the most catches in the format (excluding wicketkeepers). The momentous achievement came on Day 2 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's, when Root plucked a brilliant catch at first slip to dismiss India's Karun Nair for 40.

Dravid, affectionately known as 'The Wall' for his impenetrable batting and equally reliable slip catching, previously held the record with an impressive 210 catches. Root's latest effort, a challenging grab off the bowling of Ben Stokes that required him to stretch low and to his left, marked his 211th Test catch, a testament to his exceptional athleticism and unwavering focus in one of the game's most demanding positions.

A legacy of safe hands

For years, the slip cordon has been a crucial element of Test match cricket, often turning the tide of an innings with sharp, instinctive catches. Rahul Dravid's tenure at first slip for India was legendary, his consistent brilliance setting a benchmark for fielders worldwide. His 210 catches came over 164 Tests and 301 innings, showcasing a remarkable blend of concentration and agility over a prolonged period.

Joe Root, himself a batting stalwart for England, has consistently demonstrated his prowess in the field throughout his illustrious career. His dedication to fielding, often stationed in the challenging first slip position, has made him an indispensable part of England's Test setup. This record-breaking catch not only highlights his individual brilliance but also underscores the importance of top-class fielding in the modern game.

Joining an elite club

Root now stands alone at the top of an elite list of Test outfielders. Only a handful of cricketers, including Mahela Jayawardene (205 catches), Steve Smith (200), and Jacques Kallis (200), have managed to cross the 200-catch mark in Test cricket, further emphasizing the magnitude of Root's achievement.

As the Test series unfolds, Joe Root continues to add layers to his remarkable legacy. Having already completed his 37th Test century earlier in the day, surpassing Dravid's tally of 36 centuries, his record-breaking catch now adds another glittering feather to his cap, solidifying his status as one of Test cricket's all-time great all-rounders.

