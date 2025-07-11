IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts history, England star breaks Rahul Dravid's all-time Test catch record
Maalik X review: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar film is 'disaster of epic proportions' with 'awful climax', say netizens
Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's BIG step, set to redevelop THIS iconic ghat in...
UN issues BIG warning over Taliban's new rules for media outlets in Afghanistan, which mandates...
Radhika Yadav Killing: Autopsy report contradicts father's claim, says she died due to...
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, breaks Kapil Dev's record to achieve THIS huge milestone
Good news for Anil Ambani as India Rating boosts credit rating of THIS Reliance Group company, it is...
'They don't understand...': Viral video shows men in Delhi metro’s women's coach, raises concerns about safety
Meet Bollywood’s richest star kid who owns biggest luxury car collection, will make his directorial debut with this film, not Alia, Ranbir, Ananya
Aadhar Card enrolment to become more difficult, UIDAI will ask you to give THESE documents
'Superb initiative': Bengaluru wins hearts with plan to feed chicken and rice to stray dogs
Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, second in two days
Meet Saiyaara debutant Ahaan Panday's parents who stay away from the limelight, know how are they related to Ananya Panday
Anjali Tendulkar's smile fuels 'Sara' speculation as Ravindra Jadeja teases Shubman Gill at London event
What is shortcut to become rich? ChatGPT gives an interesting answer, know its tips
Dhadak 2 trailer X review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give 'performances of the year' in Pariyerum Perumal remake
Rashmika Mandanna draws flak over her statement on dating man like Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay in Animal: 'This woman should...'
Watch: Mohammed Siraj's heartfelt gesture for Diogo Jota after taking Jamie Smith's wicket at Lord's
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra REACTS to Radhika Yadav's killing, says, 'In families, you should...'
This man retired at 45, built a fortune of Rs 4.7 crore without side hustles, fancy job
‘I urge you to see...’: Gautam Adani reveals his next revolutionary vision, will transform this sector by...
Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma's Mumbai residence after shooting at Kap's Cafe in Canada
India’s top gamers come together for an electrifying showdown hosted by Samsung
Maalik movie review: Rajkummar Rao 2.0 is raw, brutal, convincingly massy hero, Manushi Chhillar shines despite limited performance
Has your name been removed from voter list? Here's how you can get it added back easily
IND vs ENG: Joe Root makes history at Lord's, soars past Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith; joins Don Bradman in elite club
Ratan Tata dream comes true! Tata Motors to launch Altroz EV, introduced by him in 2019
BAD news for employees, this tech company pushes employees to invest in...after massive layoffs over 15000 jobs, not Infosys, Google, Meta, it is...
Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali's dead body found after nine months? Shocking new report states she died in...
Pepe Price Prediction: If PEPE Reaches The Marketcap Of Dogecoin How Much Will You Need To Retire?
What is Abraham Accord? This Muslim nation to become 5th to join it, know how is it linked with Israel, US
India's BIG gift to Namibia as it is set to roll out UPI service; check list of countries accepting payment through UPI
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh explains why employees leave companies, internet agrees ‘hard but…’; her post goes viral
Gaurav Taneja misses birthday cake due to rains, Zomato sends special hamper instead: 'I received Rs 75 coupon'
Rishabh Pant's Lord's injury: Why Dhruv Jurel cannot bat as a replacement? ICC rules explained
Google CEO Sundar Pichai praises Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok4, he says...
Traveling to Uttarakhand? You will soon need to pre-register before going to THIS hill station
IND vs ENG: Why are England players and spectators wearing red on Day 2 at Lord's today?
BTech courses in DDU Gorakhpur: Applications for JEE Main exams open, last day to apply is..., know full details
Delhi's Sheesh Mahal now OPEN to tourists after 370 years; check timings, route and more
Kuberaa OTT release date: When, where to watch Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer crime drama film
End of an era? Shubman Gill poised to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, viral post sparks debate
US Visa becomes more expensive, know how much you have to pay...
What is 'Operation Baam'? Baloch separatist group launches MASSIVE attacks in fight against Pakistan government, here's what we know
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann supports release of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 with Pakistan's Hania Aamir: 'Don’t play these games with us, we are...'
Indian CEO's sensitive explanation of autism to his 6-year-old son wins internet, netizens say...., WATCH viral video
BIG blow to Apple, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has hired tech giant's ex senior engineer by offering staggering salary of .., but has some conditions...
NSA Ajit Doval's big statement on Operation Sindoor, says 'we hit 9 terror targets in Pakistan with precision, missed...'
Indian Coast Guard bravely rescues US yacht stranded off Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The Bhootnii OTT release: Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's horror comedy film to release on July 18 on..., will premiere on TV on same day
What is ‘Solar Maximum’ and why NASA says it could affect your daily life
Rewriting Retail Reality: Engineering Smarter Data for Modern Enterprise
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Will SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Explode in 2025?
We asked ChatGPT the top Cryptos to buy right now and SEI, FLOKI anid Matic weren't included... so what were?
Ajay Devgn reacts to Diljit Dosanjh getting trolled for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'I will not blame...'
Artarium embraces sustainability with eco-friendly wooden tissue boxes
How much will US visa cost for Indian tourists, students from 2026? Applicants will have to pay Rs...
Nefarious Chinese design exposed! French firm confirms PLA Navy's espionage activities in Bay of Bengal, Beijing caught doing...
Meet IAS officer, IITian, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 12, perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IPS officer, her husband is...
This Bollywood director spent all his money in making film with Sanjeev Kumar, daughter had to become dancer to repay debts, son performed on Juhu beach, they are now...
Magnus Carlsen outplays ChatGPT in Chess battle without losing a single piece, says 'sometimes I get bored'
Radhika Yadav's music video surfaces online amid probe into Tennis player's murder by her father
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan movie review: Vikrant Massey-starrer brings back old-school romance, Shanaya Kapoor shines with impressive debut
Not Jaya Bachchan, Rekha once cried on Laawaris sets due to Amitabh Bachchan's close friendship with..., reportedly quit Silsila, then..., actress was..
After Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna likely to reunite with Allu Arjun again for Atlee's AA22XA6, to play...
Gautam Adani takes BIG step, set to transform healthcare sector, to build 1000 AI-equipped...
After Donald Trump's slaps 35% tariff, Canada PM Mark Carney says 'will continue to defend our business'
Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi? Khalistani terrorist on India’s most wanted terrorist list, who claimed attack on Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe in Canada
Meet Rajinikanth's costar, who made debut at 3, holds record of starring in over 100 films in six languages as child actor, will now be seen in..., his name is..
From Balochistan to Punjab, Pakistan on brink of collapse! BLA sends strong signals by killing...at...
TCS salary hike update: When will Tata Consultancy Services roll out increments to employees? Chief HR says...
Not Jasprit Bumrah or Akash Deep, Anil Kumble backs THIS bowler to stop England from posting mountain-like total
A peek Shinchan's real-life school in Japan featuring almost exact replica of iconic Futaba Kindergarten
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters; Noida, Greater Noida to get a new expressway to ease traffic, boost Jewar airport access
UK's F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala to finally fly home next week? Reports claim...
THIS is world's most expensive luxury bag, sold for Rs 867140360, not Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, owned by THIS popular actress
IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja throws open challenge to Joe Root on 99, dares him to complete run
What Should You Check Before Choosing a Cricket ID Provider on The Swamiji Online Platform?
Mukesh Ambani's next big move, set to play major bet in Egypt as Reliance-backed firm signs pact with..., aims to improve...
This actor 'numbered' his girlfriends, feared gold-diggers, died lonely without wife or home, had failed relationships with Shabana Azmi and..., his name is..
Elon Musk's BIG India move as his company is set to launch first store in the country, has this Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani link...
Amid tariff row, Donald Trump's picture as 'Superman' goes viral, White House calls him 'Symbol of Hope'; internet reacts
Melbourne Renegades to lock horns with Brisbane Heat in Women's Big Bash League 11 opener: See full schedule
Meet girl, who scored 550 marks out of 720 in NEET UG exam, slept at railway station with broken elbow due to...
'Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand is unreal': Filmmaker Suneel Darshan says 'one should work only with those people who..'
Annu Kapoor comments on 'unlawful violence' due to Hindi-Marathi conflict: 'Be it Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray, anyone who...'
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's former adviser issues big statement, says Donald Trump may be hit by drone while sunbathing: 'As he lies there with his stomach...'
Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath's Kap's Cafe issues first statement after firing incident: 'We are processing this shock, but..'
Meet Priya Nair, who is set to become first woman CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, will replace..., she is known for her...
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir controversy, says Punjabi singer has his 'own agenda': 'Poor soldiers, politicians have...'
Big tension for Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India may arm Greece with this missile, is deadlier than BrahMos, its range is..., name is...
Samsung confirms to launch tri-fold phones soon, eyes to unveil it by..., set to rival...
Donald Trump imposes 35% tariff on goods imported from Canada, plans up to 20% on remaining nations
Axiom 4 Mission: After completing 230 orbits, Shubhanshu Shukla to return to earth on..., completed journey of...
World’s best sandwich, with unique recipe, made in this country, not US, UK, it’s from...
Not Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood; this Bollywood actor to play villain in Nani-starrer The Paradise
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Joe Root's gritty 99* anchors England to 251/4 on Lord's opening day
Govt plans to sell its stake in this Rs 586000 crore company, shares fall by...
Khalistani terrorist threatened Kapil Sharma before attack on his cafe, claims he ignored...
'It's not a holiday': Gautam Gambhir backs BCCI's diktat amidst Virat Kohli's viral outburst
CRICKET
Dravid, affectionately known as 'The Wall' for his impenetrable batting and equally reliable slip catching, previously held the record with an impressive 210 catches.
England's cricketing maestro, Joe Root, has etched his name deeper into the annals of Test cricket history, surpassing Indian legend Rahul Dravid to become the fielder with the most catches in the format (excluding wicketkeepers). The momentous achievement came on Day 2 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's, when Root plucked a brilliant catch at first slip to dismiss India's Karun Nair for 40.
Dravid, affectionately known as 'The Wall' for his impenetrable batting and equally reliable slip catching, previously held the record with an impressive 210 catches. Root's latest effort, a challenging grab off the bowling of Ben Stokes that required him to stretch low and to his left, marked his 211th Test catch, a testament to his exceptional athleticism and unwavering focus in one of the game's most demanding positions.
A legacy of safe hands
For years, the slip cordon has been a crucial element of Test match cricket, often turning the tide of an innings with sharp, instinctive catches. Rahul Dravid's tenure at first slip for India was legendary, his consistent brilliance setting a benchmark for fielders worldwide. His 210 catches came over 164 Tests and 301 innings, showcasing a remarkable blend of concentration and agility over a prolonged period.
Joe Root, himself a batting stalwart for England, has consistently demonstrated his prowess in the field throughout his illustrious career. His dedication to fielding, often stationed in the challenging first slip position, has made him an indispensable part of England's Test setup. This record-breaking catch not only highlights his individual brilliance but also underscores the importance of top-class fielding in the modern game.
Joining an elite club
Root now stands alone at the top of an elite list of Test outfielders. Only a handful of cricketers, including Mahela Jayawardene (205 catches), Steve Smith (200), and Jacques Kallis (200), have managed to cross the 200-catch mark in Test cricket, further emphasizing the magnitude of Root's achievement.
As the Test series unfolds, Joe Root continues to add layers to his remarkable legacy. Having already completed his 37th Test century earlier in the day, surpassing Dravid's tally of 36 centuries, his record-breaking catch now adds another glittering feather to his cap, solidifying his status as one of Test cricket's all-time great all-rounders.
Also read| IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, breaks Kapil Dev's record to achieve THIS huge milestone