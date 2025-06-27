England star batter Joe Root, who played a 50+ knock in the 2nd innings of Headingley Test, has a golden chance to create a historic record against India in the longest format of the game.

India and England are set to lock horns on July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham for the 2nd Test in the 5-match series. The game holds much importance for the Shubman Gill-led side as they are already trailing behind in the series 1-0 after losing the Headingley Test. However, there is one English player as well, who aims to etch his name in history books, if he manages to score just 73 runs in two innings of the upcoming game. His name is Joe Root. Yes, Root is on the verge of becoming the first-ever cricketer in Tests to hold a historic record against India.

Joe Root to create historic record against India

If Root manages to score 73 runs in the upcoming Edgbaston Test, he would become the first-ever player in Test cricket to score 3,000 runs against India. Currently, the 34-year-old has 2,927 runs to his name in the red-ball format of the game. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting stands second in the list.

Joe Root will also have a chance to equal Sachin Tendulkar's Test record of most half-centuries. 'Master Blaster' has 68 half-centuries to his name in the longest format of the game, while Root is currently tied with Shivnarine Chanderpaul at 66. If Root manages to play 50+ innings in both innings of the Edgbaston Test, he would equal Tendulkar's record.

IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Test

Meanwhile, the 2nd Test between India and England is scheduled to commence on July 2 in Birmingham. The home side is currently leading the series of 5 Tests by 1-0, after they won the first game at Headingley, Leeds. India has never won a Test match at Edgbaston since their first game in 1967. Shubman Gill will also a chance to etch his name in history book, if Team India wins at this venue.