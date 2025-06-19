The Men in Blue will compete against the Three Lions in five Tests starting June 20 at Leeds. The second Test is scheduled to take place from July 2, the third from July 10, the fourth from July 23, and the final Test will commence on July 31.

England will kick off their journey in the World Test Championship 2025-27 with a series against India at Headingley in Leeds, commencing this Friday. As England looks forward to the five-match series, Joe Root has captured attention, regarded by many as the cornerstone of the team. Joe Root is an exceptional player whose performances are deemed so remarkable that he is expected to dominate the series and potentially break numerous records set by bowling legend and Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar during his career.

Indian legend and former captain Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for the most half-centuries against England in Test cricket, having achieved 16 in his illustrious career. Joe Root, currently in third place with 11 fifties, is closing in. Suppose Root manages to surpass the half-century mark six times in the upcoming Test series. In that case, he will break the record currently held by Sachin Tendulkar, which stands at 13, and establish a new benchmark for the highest number of half-centuries by any player in Test matches played between India and England. Consistency and a clear focus on scoring runs will be crucial for Root to reach this milestone in the prestigious five-match Test series starting on June 20, 2022.

In addition to his pursuit of breaking Tendulkar's record in Test matches, Root is also on track to surpass the record for the highest total runs in international matches between India and England. With 3,858 runs scored, he requires just 133 more runs to eclipse Tendulkar and 179 runs to surpass the top three scores of Virat Kohli. In terms of half-centuries made in the two formats during India-England encounters, Root currently ranks 28th, trailing by five runs behind the joint highest holders, Kohli and Tendulkar. With five matches lined up, Root has a significant opportunity to exceed several elite milestones and reinforce his status as one of the most prolific batters in this esteemed contest.

Root has a strong affinity for playing against India. He has accumulated runs against the Men in Blue both at home and away. Root holds the record for the second most Test centuries against India, with a total of 10, and he is on track to surpass Steve Smith's record for the most centuries against the Indian team.

Smith has achieved 11 centuries against India, which includes the two he scored during the recent Border-Gavaskar series that Australia won 3-1.

India and England are set to kick off their campaign in the fourth WTC cycle with a five-match series against England. The Men in Blue will compete against the Three Lions in five Tests starting June 20 at Leeds. The second Test is scheduled to take place from July 2, the third from July 10, the fourth from July 23, and the final Test will commence on July 31.

Also read| Will rain play spoilsport in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy opener? Check Leeds weather forecast for IND vs ENG 1st Test on Friday