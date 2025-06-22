India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root appeared solid at the crease until he was dismissed for 28 runs by Jasprit Bumrah. Remarkably, during his brief innings Root set a new record by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

India is currently facing England in the first Test of a five-match series at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. After India posted an impressive total of 471 runs, the England batsmen have struggled to capitalize, failing to secure wickets at regular intervals. Joe Root appeared solid at the crease until he was dismissed for 28 runs by Jasprit Bumrah. Remarkably, during his brief innings Root set a new record by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's all-time runs against India in Tests played in England.

Joe Root has now accumulated 1589 runs against India in England in Test matches. He has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the highest runs in India vs England Tests played in England. Tendulkar had scored 1575 runs in England for India over 17 Tests, including 4 centuries. The current standings for the most runs in India vs England Tests in England are as follows:

- Joe Root (England) – 1,589 runs

- Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 1,575 runs

- Rahul Dravid (India) – 1,376 runs

- Alastair Cook (England) – 1,196 runs

- Sunil Gavaskar (India) – 1,152 runs

Talking about the match, England won the toss and chose to bowl first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who opened the batting, formed an impressive partnership of 91 runs. Rahul was the first to be dismissed after scoring 42 runs, bowled by Brydon Carse. Shortly after, Sai Sudharsan, the new batsman at number three, was out for a duck, marking a disappointing debut.

Following lunch, Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill continued to dominate forming a 1oo-run partnership. Jaiswal achieved a century in his first innings on English soil, scoring 101 before being dismissed. Subsequently, Rishabh Pant and Gill maintained the momentum with a double-century partnership, with Gill eventually dismissed after scoring 147. Pant also reached a century, finishing with 130 runs.

Afterward, the Indian batsmen collapsed quickly, all out for 471. Despite Jasprit Bumrah securing an early wicket, England made a strong comeback as Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope established a century partnership for the second wicket. Bumrah later broke this partnership by dismissing Duckett and also took the wicket of Joe Root. Ollie Pope then went on to score a century with Harry Brook yet to open his account.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant creates history, overtakes Rohit Sharma in elite World Test Championship list