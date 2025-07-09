Jasprit Bumrah's intense net session ahead of Lord's Test against England goes viral, watch

The 31-year-old was rested for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, with the management prioritising his workload management.

India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, was observed bowling at full intensity, likely to return to the playing XI for the third Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground. According to a RevSportz report, the right-arm speedster participated in a 45-minute net session on Tuesday, July 8.

The 31-year-old was rested for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, with the management prioritising his workload management.

During the practice session, while talking with the pitch curators Bumrah was heard comparing England pitches with India's Kanpur and Nagpur wickets. The 31-year-old said Headingley pitch in Leeds was like Kanpur and Edgbaston's was like Nagpur.

"So far I have played in India, the Leeds wicket was like Kanpur and Edgbaston was like Nagpur," Bumrah said.

Despite concerns about India's bowling strength in Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep performed well for the team. Deep, who replaced Bumrah, secured ten wickets in the match, including six in the second innings, as India won by 336 runs to level the series.

Following the series opener loss in Leeds, India captain Shubman Gill announced Bumrah's return to India's playing XI for the Lord's Test.

With the series now tied at 1-1, Bumrah is anticipated to play in two of the last three matches. His presence is crucial, especially at Lord's, where conditions are likely to suit his distinctive bowling style. His comeback greatly boosts India's chances to win the next two matches and clinch the series.

The bowling attack will see a shift with Jasprit Bumrah's return from rest, which may result in Prasidh Krishna being excluded from the team. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are likely to keep their places following their strong performances in the last Test. With the series evenly balanced, India will aim to capitalise on this blend of returning experience and recent achievements to build momentum and gain a crucial lead at Lord's.

Initially, the Indian team management intended to manage Bumrah's workload by including him in only three of the five Tests in the series.