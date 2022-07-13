IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah reclaims no. 1 spot in ICC ODI bowlers ranking after career best show

Jasprit Bumrah reclaims no 1 spot in ICC ODI bowlers ranking

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed the top spot in ICC's ODI men's bowlers ranking, after his six-wicket haul on Tuesday against England helped the visitors register an emphatic win. Bumrah is now once again, the number 1 ranked bowler in ICC ODI rankings, after overtaking New Zealand's Trent Boult.

In the first ODI versus England, Bumrah dismissed Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone on ducks, en-route to his career-best spell of 6/19 in the ODI format. He was the top-ranked player in the format, before being replaced by Boult in Feb 2020.

The 28-year-old had been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian bowler, and when compared to the all-time list, his stay at the top was ninth-best in cricket history.

READ| IND vs ENG: Sanjana Ganesan brutally trolls English batters after Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19 haul

Bumrah has been the top-ranked bowler in ICC T20I rankings for a while, and he recently climbed to his career-best third place in ICC's Test rankings for bowlers.

Another interesting statistic is that Bumrah is the only Indian fast bowler to have reached the pinnacle of ICC's ODI rankings, since Kapil Dev, who was the first and only Indian pacer to have done so. While fellow spinners, Ravindra Jadeja, Anil Kumble and Maninder Singh have also had the honour of topping ICC's ODI rankings for bowlers.

Elsewhere, in the latest set of rankings released on Wednesday, Bumrah's partner in crime in the first ODI, Mohammed Shami also rose 3 places to land in the joint 23rd spot, alongside fellow compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

READ| IND vs ENG: Did Virat Kohli copy Sidhu Moose Wala's signature step? Watch video

Shami also picked up three scalps as India bowled out England for a paltry 110 runs, and in reply, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan chased down the required total without any complications, in just 18.4 overs.

Both Rohit and Shikhar have been rewarded for their efforts on Tuesday as the captain has now bridged the gap between himself and third-ranked Virat Kohli to just one point. Elsewhere, Dhawan has gained one berth to move up to 12th place, followed by a brisk 31-run knock on his return to international cricket.