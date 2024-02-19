IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested, star player set to return for Ranchi Test

With India leading 2-1 in the 5-match series, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the Ranchi Test, starting February 23.

Jasprit Bumrah, India's top fast bowler, might take a break from playing in the fourth Test against England. This decision is because the team wants to make sure he doesn't get too tired with his busy schedule. After India won a big game in Rajkot, Bumrah won't be traveling with the team to the next match in Ranchi.

On the other hand, KL Rahul, who missed the last two Tests due to a leg injury, is ready to play again in the fourth Test. Although he was named in the team for the last three matches, he couldn't play in Rajkot because he hadn't fully recovered. The Indian cricket board, in a statement, said that KL Rahul was 90 percent fit and that the team management felt the star batter needed more time to completely recover from the quadriceps issue.

Captain Rohit Sharma, speaking to the press also shared positive news about Rahul's recovery after the big win in Rajkot.

Jasprit Bumrah has been doing exceptionally well in the series, taking the most wickets so far – 17 in three matches. His absence in the next match gives a chance for other players like Mukesh Kumar to play. India is also considering playing more spinners in the next match, depending on the conditions in Ranchi.