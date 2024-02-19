Twitter
Headlines

CCI gives clean chit to INSCO in Hindustan National Glass case

IPL 2024: KKR name star Sri Lankan pacer as replacement for...

Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, registry camps to be set up soon; check details

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services extension: Operations on other stations to begin soon; check details

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested, star player set to return for Ranchi Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CCI gives clean chit to INSCO in Hindustan National Glass case

IPL 2024: KKR name star Sri Lankan pacer as replacement for...

Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, registry camps to be set up soon; check details

9 Hollywood films that haunted us for days

AI imagines robots doing farming in India, check pics 

Weight Loss: Best legumes and beans to shed belly fat fast 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

Matthew Perry to be honored at TV awards after academy faces backlash, confirms BAFTA

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested, star player set to return for Ranchi Test

With India leading 2-1 in the 5-match series, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the Ranchi Test, starting February 23.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 05:25 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jasprit Bumrah, India's top fast bowler, might take a break from playing in the fourth Test against England. This decision is because the team wants to make sure he doesn't get too tired with his busy schedule. After India won a big game in Rajkot, Bumrah won't be traveling with the team to the next match in Ranchi.

On the other hand, KL Rahul, who missed the last two Tests due to a leg injury, is ready to play again in the fourth Test. Although he was named in the team for the last three matches, he couldn't play in Rajkot because he hadn't fully recovered. The Indian cricket board, in a statement, said that KL Rahul was 90 percent fit and that the team management felt the star batter needed more time to completely recover from the quadriceps issue.

Captain Rohit Sharma, speaking to the press also shared positive news about Rahul's recovery after the big win in Rajkot.

Jasprit Bumrah has been doing exceptionally well in the series, taking the most wickets so far – 17 in three matches. His absence in the next match gives a chance for other players like Mukesh Kumar to play. India is also considering playing more spinners in the next match, depending on the conditions in Ranchi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

JD Majethia reacts to underperformance of Khichdi 2, says 'humari pehli galti yeh thi ki...' | Exclusive

This Maharaja's three-story chariot required four elephants to move, 200 year old royal buggy is still used to...

After meeting with Union ministers, farmer leader says, we'll continue with 'Delhi Chalo' march on Feb 21 if…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he felt guilty after doing Rajinikanth-starrer Petta: ‘I had no idea what…’

Jammu: Flying drones, other aerial devices temporarily banned ahead of PM Modi's visit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE