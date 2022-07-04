IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah joins Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble in elusive list of bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah joins Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble in elusive list

Team India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has joined former legendary skippers Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble in an elusive list of bowlers. Bumrah has proved by a handy contributor against SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries and on Monday he achieved another big feat.

The pacer completed 100 Test wickets playing against SENA nations on their soil and became the sixth Indian bowler to do so.

Bumrah achieved this record during the ongoing fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston, after he clean Zak Crawley on 46 runs, to achieve the landmark.

READ| IND vs ENG: Netizens warn Mohammed Siraj not to provoke Jonny Bairstow after standoff

Crawley misjudged the ball and his bails went flying. After this, he soon dismissed an in-form Ollie Pope for a duck.

Bumrah currently has 101 wickets in SENA countries. He is the sixth Indian bowler to cross the 100-mark besides Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130), Zaheer Khan (119), Mohammed Shami (119) and Kapil Dev (119) to reach the landmark.

He is also the fifth Indian pacer to complete 100 SENA wickets. Among the four countries, most of his wickets have come in England.

Across nine matches in England, he has taken a total of 37 wickets at an average of 25.18 and an economy rate of 2.67. His best bowling figures in English conditions are 5/64.

READ| After sledging Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli and Alex Lees come face to face? Watch viral video

Australia also remains a favourite hunting ground for the lead Indian pacer as in his seven games there, he has taken 32 wickets at an average of 21.25 and an economy of 2.47. He took the advantage of Aussie conditions by producing his best bowling figures of 6/33.

In South Africa, he has played six games in which he has taken 26 wickets. These have come at an average of 24.38 and an economy rate of 2.92. His best bowling figures here are 7/111.

With inputs from ANI