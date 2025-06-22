During a highly competitive Day 3 of the 1st Test at Headingley, Jasprit Bumrah delivered an outstanding five-wicket haul, dismissing England for 465 and giving India a narrow first innings lead of 6 runs.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the top bowlers globally, achieving another five-wicket haul - his 12th in away Tests. By accomplishing this feat in the first Test at Headingley, he has joined Kapil Dev as one of the Indian bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in away matches.

Most five-wicket hauls for India in away Tests

12 - Jasprit Bumrah (64 inns)

12 - Kapil Dev (108 inns)

10 - Anil Kumble (121 inns)

9 - Ishant Sharma (111 inns)

With the dismissal of Josh Tongue, he became the first Asian bowler to reach 150 wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia).

Bumrah claimed all three England wickets that fell on Day 1 at Headingley, and the next day, he took the last two wickets to finish with figures of 5/83. This marks his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, with only Kapil Dev, who has 23, having more among Indian pacers.

Bumrah's performance helped India secure a narrow six-run lead in the first innings after they scored 471 runs. Ollie Pope made a century, while Harry Brook narrowly missed out on a hundred as England was bowled out for 465.

After Tea, the focus shifts to Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who are tasked with consolidating and extending India’s slim lead. The trio of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Jaiswal, all of whom scored centuries in the first innings, are expected to carry the batting responsibilities once more under the watchful gaze of an energized Headingley crowd.

