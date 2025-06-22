On Day 2 of the Headingley Test, Team India were bowled out at 471, following which they came to bowl against England. Jasprit Bumrah took all three wicket until Stumps but missed a chance to dismiss centurion Ollie Pope when he was playing at 60.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his calmness in the field, was seen in utter frustration due to an Indian player. Yes, you read it right! It was Yashasvi Jaiswal due to whom Bumrah was seen hiding his face in frustration on Day 2 of the Headingley Test. Team India were bowled out at 471 on Day 2, following which the host nation came out ot bat. Bumrah, after dismissing Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, was looking for his third one. Ollie Pope, who was playing at 60 at one point, has an edge on Bumrah's delivery, which Jaiswal dropped at second slip, leading the star bowler in frustration.

Bumrah and his bad luck on Day 2

Yashasvi dropping Ollie wasn't the first disappointment for Bumrah on Day 2 of the match. Earlier, Bumrah also created a chance to dismiss Ben Duckett during his first spell, which was missed by Ravindra Jadeja, who is considered one of the best fielders and safest hands in the Indian squad. However, after tea, Bumrah came back and bowled Ben Duckett out.

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2

After putting 359 runs on board on Day 1, the Shubman Gill-led side continued with the bat on Day 2. However, Team India's innings ended after adding nearly 125 runs on board at 471. The English batters came out to bat and posted 209/3 till Day 2 Stumps, with Pope remaining unbeaten at 100 and Harry Brook as the new batter out in the middle. For India, Bumrah took all three wickets and leaked 48 runs in 13 overs.