IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah achieves unwanted record, registers worst bowling spell of his Test career

With his inability to perform, the burden shifted to the other fast bowlers, but regrettably, none of them could rise to the occasion as England gained control of the match.

For the first time in his Test career, Jasprit Bumrah has allowed more than 100 runs in a single innings. He has been a valuable player for the national team since his initial selection, and it was arguably the first occasion in his career where Bumrah appeared lackluster. On Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, the fast bowler struggled to exceed 140+ kmph and had difficulty finding his rhythm. He also reported an injury during the second session, but fortunately for India, he returned to play in the third.

On the morning of Day 4, Bumrah took the wicket of Liam Dawson as England was brought down to 563/8. He also dismissed Jamie Smith, who scored just nine runs. However, he was unable to find his form, which has become a recurring issue. With his inability to perform, the burden shifted to the other fast bowlers, but regrettably, none of them could rise to the occasion as England gained control of the match.

Bumrah’s most expensive spells in Tests:

1) 112/2* vs England, Manchester 2025

2) 99/4 vs Australa, Melbourne 2024

3) 88/1 vs New Zealand, Wellington 2020

4) 85/5 vs England, Nottingham 2018

5) 84/3 vs England, Chennai 2021

The statistics, however, reveal only a portion of India's difficulties. On a pitch that provided minimal help to the bowlers, the entire Indian bowling attack was overwhelmed by a resolute England batting order. Led by a brilliant 150 from Joe Root and an aggressive innings from captain Ben Stokes, England batted for over 145 overs, leaving no relief for the visiting bowlers.

Bumrah bowled with his usual passion and effort, but the combination of a flat pitch and outstanding batting meant he could not uphold his typical level of control. His disappointing performance was indicative of India's broader struggles in the match. With England posting a massive total of 602 and still batting, along with a significant first-innings lead, India now faces an enormous challenge over the final day and a half to secure a draw and keep the series alive.

Also read| India vs England 4th Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 at Old Trafford? Check Manchester weather forecast here