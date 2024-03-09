IND vs ENG: James Anderson scripts history in Dharamsala Test, becomes first pacer to....

Anderson had already surpassed Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets in 2018.

James Anderson made history during the fifth Test match between India and England in Dharamsala on Friday by becoming only the third bowler, and the first pacer, to reach 700 wickets in Tests. The only other bowlers to achieve this milestone are Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

Starting the match with 698 wickets, Anderson managed to dismiss Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav during India's first innings, securing his place in the record books. Anderson had already surpassed Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets in 2018, making him the leading Test wicket-taker among pacers.

Players with the most wickets in Test cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan - 800

Shane Warne - 708

James Anderson - 700

Anil Kumble - 619

Stuart Broad - 604

More to follow....