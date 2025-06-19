Following the retirement of iconic players such as Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma from the longest format, a revamped Indian team led by Shubman Gill is set to take on England in the series opener at Headingley.

Karun Nair caused a moment of concern for Indian fans just before the first Test against England, which is scheduled to start on Friday. While practicing against Prasidh Krishna in the nets, the batsman failed to evade a fast delivery that hit him on the ribs. Nair seemed to be in discomfort and took a short break, but he demonstrated his determination by returning to batting shortly thereafter.

At 33 years old, Nair will be hoping for no significant injury and that he is fully fit to represent India in the first Test against England, commencing on 20 June in Leeds. He is considered one of the top contenders for selection in what is expected to be a revamped Indian batting lineup.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from Test cricket, India is in need of two new batters in the team. Rishabh Pant confirmed on Wednesday that Shubman Gill will bat at No.4 and he will take the No.5 position, indicating a strong possibility that KL Rahul will open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, which may result in Nair being left out.

India might opt for Sai Sudarshan at No.3 or potentially slot Nair into that position. Up to this point, Nair has only batted at No.5 or lower in six Test matches.

Should Nair be selected on Friday, it would signify his return to the Indian Test squad after more than seven years. If given the chance, he will aim to capitalize on it, having previously scored a triple century against England. He also recently achieved a double century for India A against the England Lions.

On the other hand, England has already revealed their playing XI, which includes Chris Woakes returning to the Test team, while Ollie Pope has been chosen over Jacob Bethell.

Woakes will take the place of Sam Cook in England's lineup. Brydon Carse has been brought in to replace Gus Atkinson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

England XI for first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.

