IND vs ENG injury news: India’s Rohit Sharma scare, England’s plan for Dawid Malan setback; check latest updates

Injured Rohit Sharma tending to his arm, England star David Malan who suffered a groin injury | Photos: PTI, ANI

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Both India and England camps have seen injury concerns ahead of the blockbuster semi-final clash in Adelaide, Australia. England have received a major setback as star batsman Dawid Malan suffered an injury. On the other hand, India were hit by a momentary injury scare on Tuesday morning as skipper Rohit Sharma took a blow in the nets.

Team India captain and opener Rohit Sharma received a blow on his right forearm while in batting practice during a net session in Adelaide. Sharma was practising facing fast yorkers, meeting throwdowns when he was hit on the arm by the ball. The blow forced him to halt practice for a while and receive treatment by the doctors. A video of the injury scare surfaced on social media:

Injury scare for @ImRo45 as he is hit by a rising delivery from Raghu while batting at the nets at @TheAdelaideOval ahead of semi final against England. pic.twitter.com/dCuXYguS7c — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) November 8, 2022

The India skipper was spotted applying an ice pack on the injured arm. However, he soon came back into the nets before resuming practice. Later, he gestured a positive update with a thumbs up to the media.

There is also a latest update on plans for Malan’s replacement in England camp ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. There’s a huge question mark on Malan starting the semi-final clash vs India after he picked up a groin injury in England’s final Super 12 match vs Sri Lanka. Malan is a former ICC No. 1 T20I batsman and his absence is a big setback for India’s opponents on Thursday.

Malan’s injury does not look good, England’s vice-captain Moeen Ali revealed in a recent update. "He has been one of our best players. I don't know but it (Malan's injury) doesn't look great," Ali was quoted as saying.

England are set to throw the only spare batsman in the squad, Phil Salt, right into the mix in the huge game as Malan’s replacement.

India play England in the second T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval. Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the other semi-final on Wednesday, November 9.

