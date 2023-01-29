Search icon
Ind vs Eng: India win inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup, internet erupts

U19 Women's U19 T20 World Cup: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announces Rs 5 crore prize money for Women's U19 cricket team and support staff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Ind vs Eng: India win inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup, internet erupts
Ind vs Eng: India win inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup, internet erupts (Photo: T20WorldCup)

Team India has made history by clinching the inaugural U19 Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. India defeated England by seven wickets in South Africa. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced Rs 5 crore prize money for Women's U19 cricket team and support staff.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event. Indian men's cricket team captain, Rohil Sharma, former cricketer VVS Laxman and others have congratulated the Indian team on the historic win. Check out their reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

