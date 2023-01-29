Ind vs Eng: India win inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup, internet erupts (Photo: T20WorldCup)

Team India has made history by clinching the inaugural U19 Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. India defeated England by seven wickets in South Africa. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced Rs 5 crore prize money for Women's U19 cricket team and support staff.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event. Indian men's cricket team captain, Rohil Sharma, former cricketer VVS Laxman and others have congratulated the Indian team on the historic win. Check out their reactions below:

Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud JaiHind @bcciwomen @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 29, 2023

Fantastic display by Shafali and her team to lift the inaugural Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup Many congratulations to the players and the support staff for a fabulous campaign. Ahead of the WPL, a huge shot in the arm for women's cricket in India. U19T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Women’s under 19 team for winning the World Cup .. it’s a great stepping stone for the girls to take their game to the higher level .@BCCIWomen .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 29, 2023

Congratulations for winning u19WomensT20WorldCup start of something special women cricket — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 29, 2023

CHAMPIONS



Congratulations TeamIndia, this is a monumental achievementThis fantastic victory shows how dominating you have been throughout the tournament. The triumph is even more special considering this is the first-ever Women's U19T20WorldCup. Cherish every momentpic.twitter.com/M97kBJNcUs — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 29, 2023